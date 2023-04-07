Veritas Kapital empowers students with N450,000, promotes insurance

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has empowered three undergraduate insurance students with an N450,000 cash prize in a quiz competition.

The contest, which was open to undergraduates in assurance and insurance disciplines, saw three best students from each of the 15 participating schools sit for the test, which was designed to stimulate their insurance knowledge.

Chiemerie Oguejiofor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) won the competition, with Alabi Taofeek Oluwatomilola of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti and Ehidiamen-Ton Tonica of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) finishing second and third, respectively.

During the prize presentation and press briefing yesterday in Lagos, Olasunkanmi Adekeye, the company’s Executive Director (ED), Operations, presented an N200,000 cheque to Oguejiofor, while Christie Okwudishu, Head of Lagos Branch/Co-ordinator, Business Development (Southern Region), handed over an N150,000 cheque to Oluwatomilola.

Ehidiamen-Ton, on the other hand, got her N100,000 cheque at the Kaduna office of the underwriting firm, having cited logistics constraints.

Speaking at the event, the ED said the company’s three core CSRs include humanitarian, community service, and support, clarifying that Veritas Kapital has been undertaking CSR in education for years, but the quiz segment was a new endeavor.

Adekeye encouraged students to view insurance as a respectable discipline, dispelling long-held misconceptions about the industry such as alleged non-payment of claims and others.

He said that the company undertook the project with the understanding that increasing knowledge is the best way to give back to society.

“The whole idea is to beam the searchlight on the insurance sector. The idea is catching them young and reorienting them on choosing insurance as a discipline in school,” he said.

According to Adekeye, the industry is going digital, and “Artificial Intelligence was putting players and stakeholders on their toes.”

In a chat with reporters, the beneficiaries thanked the organisers for the gesture, pledging judicious use of the funds and practice after graduation.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies. The company formerly known as UnityKapital Assurance Plc was incorporated in 1973 as a private liability Company under the name, Kano State Insurance Company.