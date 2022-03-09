US-based firm unveils OmniSmart yam pounder machine into African market

Bendall innovations, a Texas, US-based company has unveiled OmniSmart yam pounder plus machine into the African market to meet the modern-day cooking and hygiene demand of every home.

The innovative device is capable of cooking and pounding yam, and can also come in handy in cooking other stable foods like rice, beans, semovita, cassava and other root crops.

OmniSmart yam pounderplus machine is the improved sequel of the celebrated fufumagic machine designed by Gregson Oghafua Orobosa, a Nigerian Cardiologist based in Texas, USA).

According to Orobosa, OmniSmart yam pounderplus was designed with Africans in mind. He opined that gone are the days when one was left with no options but to manually pound yam when preparing pounded yam.

He stated further that although some still prefer the manual process of preparing pounded yam, technology has introduced many other less stressful options, like the yam pounder machine, and has been widely accepted.

Read also: Nigeria to favour machine importers in dollar sale in bid to spur industrialisation

Steve Olayinka, CEO, Fuller Yield Venture, the sole distributor of Omnismart Yampounder Machine in Nigeria, said OmniSmart yam pounderplus is revolutionalized African cooking experience. According to him, the company is offering 15 percent sales discount to distributors willing to partner with Bendall Innovations.

“This yam pounder machine is now in Nigeria, Ghana, and other African countries,” he stated, disclosing that the company has adopted the distribution sales driven marketing.

According to him, Bendall will be working directly with distributors to deepen market penetration, hence the partnership with Zenith Bank to provide opportunities for SMEs with the capacity for 250 uptake of the OmniSmart yam pounderplus.

According to Olayinka, yam pounder machines are becoming more popular in the kitchen appliance market. He posits that apart from the fact that they are seen as a less stressful way of preparing pounded yam, it is also relatively faster. “Yam pounder machines vary in prices, designs and mode of operation,” he said.