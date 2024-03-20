Unity Bank, SkillPaddy train 1,000 female software engineers

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with SkillPaddy, a Nigerian tech company, to equip 1,000 female software engineers in a training tagged ‘Count Her In Tech’.

The programme focused on empowering female beneficiaries with software engineering skills.

According to a statement from the bank, the IT skill development and empowerment initiative is intended to address the shortage of skilled professionals while providing individuals with the opportunity to meet their training goals and launch careers in the tech industry.

Tofunmi Somefun, managing director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, said the initiative aligned with the theme of the IWD 2024, #InspireInclusion.

She said empowering young women reflected the bank’s commitment to driving inclusion, equality, and diversity across industries.

“As a bank committed to fostering economic empowerment and gender equality, we are proud to partner with SkillPaddy on this initiative to contribute to the training and empowerment of 1,000 female software engineers,” Somefun added.

“Through this program, we are not only investing in the future of these talented women but also driving innovation and diversity within the tech industry. By providing access to skills training and mentorship, we aim to unlock opportunities and create a more inclusive and thriving digital economy for all.”

She said that about 40 young girls would receive full sponsorship from Unity Bank in the special training initiative, which was conceived as part of activities to commemorate this year’s IWD 2024.

Unity Bank recently partnered with a software training provider, AltSchool Africa, to sponsor female students to acquire specialist software development skills. However, women are just 33 percent of the tech-related workforce globally.

According to Somefun, all beneficiaries of the program will be trained on different aspects of software development and provided with mentorship and resources that they need to succeed, including learning life skills like critical thinking, communication, innovation & problem-solving.