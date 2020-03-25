Union Bank starts Flexiwork as coronavirus spread forces companies to consider remote working

Union Bank of Nigeria has activated Flexiwork, a new work plan that allows some staff to work remotely as the country continues to struggle with the spread of the Coronavirus.

The new plan, which takes effect on Monday, March 23 is a flexible work routine where some staff will stay at home, while staff in critical functions and services will be required to show up in the banks.

According to the management, staff in critical departments like operations, technology, branch services, retail services, and security would be required to continue work as usual.

“This action will enable employees to limit exposure by sheltering at home while allowing employees in critical functions to work safely within our offices.

“While we will be working remotely, we are expected to continue to provide the highest level of support to our colleagues to ensure we maintain service standards for our customers,” the statement said.

Also, the bank will over the next month, hold all meetings with over 5 participants via teleconferencing, apply revised health and safety protocols and suspend visitors to its offices particularly at the Headquarters, Oba Akran, Ilupeju, and Alausa.

The bank also announced the cancellation of all events till April 15, including the Alpher Masterclass earlier scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In a mail to its customers, the bank said,” due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, we regret to inform you that the Alpher Masterclass scheduled to hole on March 24, 2020, has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course.

“We aim to help women on their respective journeys of greatness whether your aim is to start or expand your business, meet new people, build new partnerships or develop a capacity for growth; lpher is here to enable your success”.