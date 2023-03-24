Unilever Nigeria reaffirms commitment to strengthen operations

As part of its aim to continue to make its operations in Nigeria competitive, profitable, and sustainable Unilever has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its operations in Africa’s biggest economy.

The FMCG recently announced a change in its business model to accelerate growth and sustain profitability while enhancing its ability to meet consumer needs across the country.

The 100-year-old consumer goods company will repurpose its portfolio while putting in place measures to make the business more efficient and fit for the future.

“All companies need to adapt to changing market circumstances and now is the right time for us to reposition Unilever Nigeria Plc. to better meet the needs of our consumers, shareholders, and employees,” Carl Cruz, the company’s managing director said in a statement.

“We are a truly Nigerian business and the oldest serving manufacturer in the country.

“By making these changes, we will unleash the sustained and profitable growth we need to be here for the next 100 years as well.”

Cruz noted that Unilever is repurposing its portfolio by gradually exiting two categories, home care and skin cleansing, affecting only three brands (OMO, Sunlight and Lux).

According to him, the company is better poised to drive the rest of its brand portfolio for growth into the future and strengthen business operations with measures to digitize and simplify processes.