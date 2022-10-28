Ufitfly partners PANACCTI to boost culture, tourism services

In a bid to build a strong bond and extend business frontier for more global coverage, Ufitfly has entered into a partnership with the Pan African Chamber of Culture, Trade and Investments, (PANACCTI).

This was held at the corporate headquarters of PANACCTI in Abuja where the top management personnel of the two firms signed an agreement geared towards establishing their ground rules that will nurture the growth and development of the organisations.

The Ufitfly brand which is under the stable of Absolute Success Travels And Tours is a limited liability premier travel agency whose primary function is dedicated to serving the travel needs of individuals and organisations for the past 14 years.

The head of Human Resources department of Ufitfly, Adetuji Ademola who represented the tour broken firm during the event stressed the importance of the partnership saying “as an organisation that has a lot of responsibility; they need a worthy partner that would ease their stress in carrying out every travel needs”.

He, however, emphasised integrity and other uniqueness of his organisation, while appreciating the members and promised to deliver top-notch service delivery by ensuring to make any journey a memorable one that will be a reference to others.

While responding on behalf of PANACCTI, Tunji Asaolu the host said the Pan African Chamber Of culture, Trade, And Investments is an autonomous business organisation that was representing and connecting businesses across the continent.

He, however, appreciates the partnership and promised to adhere to their agreement, saying the organisation wants to build a mutual relationship with Utifly for the purpose and development of their organisations.

“PANACCTI is a vibrant, autonomous business hub organization with the aim of representing businesses throughout Africa and across the globe. The chamber is registered to be a trade house to coordinate Africa’s business by promoting frameworks and policies that will foster continental economic integration, competitiveness, inclusive growth and sustainable development”, said Asaolu.