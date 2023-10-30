UBA grows Q3 earnings by 115% as PBT up by 263% to N502.1bn

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again reported a splendid performance in its unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2023, recording impressive growth across all key performance metrics.

Replicating the remarkable performance achieved in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, the bank’s gross earnings grew by 115.2 percent to N1.309 trillion up from N608bn recorded last year, while operating income rose by 146 per cent from N414 billion in September 2022; to N1.018 trillion in the year under consideration.

Consolidating on its recently released second-quarter performance, Africa’s Global Bank financial report filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, indicated a whopping 262percent rise in Profit before Tax (PBT) to close at N502.01 billion compared to N138.49 billion recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2022, while profit after tax also rose impressively by 287.2percent from N116 billion recorded a year earlier to N449.29 billion massively surpassing its annualised return on average equity for Q3 2023 at 131 percent to 44.37percent.

As in the preceding quarters, UBA continues to maintain a very strong balance sheet, with Total Assets rising to N16.24 trillion, representing a 49.5percent increase over the N10.86 trillion recorded at the end of December 2022, just as the bank benefitted largely from its technology-led initiatives targeted at improving customer experience over the past few years, with Customer Deposits rising to N11.63trillion, representing a 48.6percent rise, up from N7.8 trillion at the end of the last financial year.

UBA shareholders’ funds remained very strong at N1.778 trillion up from N922.1 billion recorded in December 2022 again reflecting a strong capacity for internal capital generation and growth.

Commenting on the result, Oliver Alawuba,

UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, remarked that the Group has once again shown sustainable and remarkable improvement in key performance metrics over the period, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and various stakeholders.

He said, “This significant improvement is attributed to the impact of FX harmonization, efficient balance sheet management, and our service-focused strategies. Our banking operations outside of Nigeria have continued to capture the broader business opportunities inherent across, and beyond Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on plans and strategy to sustain and surpass the performance at the end of the year, the GMD explained that the bank will continue to leverage its customer-centric strategies, speed to market, and innovation to consolidate market share in its various jurisdictions, as he pledged the bank’s commitment towards expanding and deepening digital and other transactional banking offerings while building strategic alliances to take advantage of emerging opportunities in due time.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic that the growth trajectory will be sustained in the final quarter of the year as we remain focused on consolidating the gains achieved so far in delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders.,” Alawuba pointed out.

Ugo Nwaghodoh, the bank’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk said, “Our performance in the third quarter demonstrates the strong momentum of the Bank, as we deliver continuous improvements across our businesses and key performance metrics. This is reflective of the combined impact of higher asset yields, modest funding cost, and balance sheet optimisation.

Speaking on UBA’s strategy for an excellent performance by the end of the 2023 financial year, Nwaghodoh said, “Notwithstanding changes in the monetary and fiscal regime in some of our markets, we remain committed to driving sustainable and improved performance across our various business segments.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.