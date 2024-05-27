UBA appoints Emmanuel Nnorom as non-executive director

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Africa’s global bank, has appointed Emmanuel Nnorom as its new non-executive director, effective April 30, 2024.

According to a statement, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved the appointment on May 13, 2024.

Tony Elumelu, group chairman at UBA said, “The appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom, a professional with considerable experience in the sector, emphasises our Group’s commitment to strong governance and excellence.”

He said Nnorom brings a track record of working in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, including power and a pan-African perspective, and complements our existing Board.

“Emmanuel Nnorom has over 40 years of work experience in financial services and audit, including significant board experience with listed companies,” the statement said.

It said he is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and an alumnus of Templeton College, Oxford.

“The United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology,” the statement added.