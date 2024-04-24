Tuedor-Matthews, Odita join Transcorp Power’s board

Transcorp Power Plc, an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has announced the appointment of Faith Tuedor-Matthews and Charles Odita as independent non-executive directors.

According to a statement, the appointments represent the ongoing commitment of the Transcorp Group to corporate governance best practices and ensuring that the board has members with an understanding of the company’s operating environment.

Tuedor-Matthews is a leader in the financial service industry, with over 40 years of experience.

She was the former group managing director & chief executive officer of Mainstreet Bank Limited. She spearheaded a significant financial turnaround, recording remarkable results within a short period.

“Her track record of success has not only enhanced her financial performance across the companies she has led but has also improved operational effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction,” the statement said.

Charles Odita has over 40 years of experience of which 30 years were spent in senior and executive-level positions in the oil and gas industry.

“He grew his career at Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, occupying positions across operations, research, and drilling,” the statement added.

Emmanuel Nnorom, chairman of Transcorp Power Plc expressed his confidence in the new appointees, conveying his conviction that the company will benefit from their immense experience.

“Transcorp Power Plc has achieved significant success in recent years and is positioned to achieve more. At such a time of accelerated growth, we are pleased to welcome Tuedor-Mathews and Odita to the board of directors, and we are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable to us, as we continue to demonstrate our purpose, to improve lives and transform Africa,” he said.

Transcorp Power operates the 972 MW gas-fired Ughelli Power Plant, and together with non-quoted Transcorp Group fellow subsidiary TransAfam Power, which operates the 966 MW gas-fired Afam Power Plant, is a critical element in Transcorp Group’s strategy of transformation by powering homes, schools, hospitals, and industries across Nigeria.