Triple I, Zayith Foods partner to boost dairy operations

Inclusive Impact Investments BV (Triple I), a Netherlands-based investment firm, has announced its strategic partnership with Zayith Foods Limited, to enhance Zayith’s yoghurt processing and distribution capabilities across Nigeria.

Triple I is dedicated to uplifting small and medium-sized enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, particularly focusing on empowering women and young individuals to overcome poverty, according to a statement.

Bram Boogaerdt Hooft, director, Triple I, stated that the firm is committed to supporting entrepreneurs in realizing their full business potential and creating a positive social impact.

According to him, the investment firm will provide tailored, flexible, and cost-effective financial products, coupled with a profound understanding of local contexts and continuous engagement with portfolio companies.

Hooft highlighted Triple I’s continued belief in Nigerian entrepreneurs and the firm’s commitment to providing funding to businesses that often struggle to access financial support. “These investments serve as crucial avenues to reach low-income individuals and contribute to economic inclusivity.”

Chidimma Uzoma, founder, Zayith Foods Limited, stated that the firm is a dairy processing company, which commenced operations in 2018. According to her, the company offers yoghurt and Greek yoghurt products under its brand name ‘Zayith’.

She said further that Triple I’s investment in Zayith would enable the company to grow its operations across Nigeria. “This funding allows us to provide nutritional food (dairy) at an affordable price with excellent quality. We consider Triple I to be the right partner in our mission to provide healthy food products across Nigeria”.

She further expressed her delight about the investment, stating that it would facilitate Zayith’s expansion across Nigeria, and enable the company to offer affordable and high-quality dairy products nationally.

“This partnership is expected to foster economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance access to high-quality food products for consumers across the country,” Uzoma said.