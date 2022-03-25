TREEPZ eyes more regional markets as it marks one million completed bookings

Treepz Incorporated, a technology-driven transport start-up is looking to expand into five other African countries, as it has successfully achieved a milestone of one million bookings completed across the three countries it currently operates in which are Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda.

This was made known by Onyeka Akumah, Chief Executive Officer of Treepz who said in a statement that the company will be focused on expanding into five additional African countries while hitting other notable milestones before the end of the year.

“This milestone achievement has largely been driven by our inter-continent expansion, great business decisions, and efforts of the team. We are very excited about the tremendous growth and progress we have made in the past three months, with our weekly rides increasing at a rapid rate,” he said.

Akumah also acknowledged the efforts of the company’s officials, especially the drivers, partners, and the loyalty of their esteemed riders, noting that the success would not have been possible without them.

Treepz achieved the one million landmark across the three core services it offers which are the daily Treepz, travel Treepz, and corporate Treepz.

The daily Treepz is the service focused on connecting riders to drivers commuting within cities daily while Travel Treepz is the business service that allows users search, compare, and directly book travel bus tickets on its platform, it was designed to help commuters travel and connect cities with ease.

Lastly, corporate Treepz is the solution used to manage transporting individuals for businesses daily, this could be employees, school students, or fulfilment of any private or official transportation need.

In addition to the celebrated milestone bookings, the company recently won the Global Startup Awards for African Industrial Technology Company of the year.

Treepz Inc is building Africa’s largest shared mobility platform, using technology to offer predictable, structured, and accessible transportation services for every African on their daily commute.