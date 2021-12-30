TotalEnergies to build infrastructure in six geo-political zones

The management of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited has said it will build hygiene and sanitary projects in universities across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Managing Director, TotalEnergies Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster, said this during the inauguration and handover of sanitary projects to the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Sangster said the gesture was in fulfilment of the company’s corporate social responsibilities.

The project, which is an initiative of TotalEnergies and its Joint Development Zone partners, comprises 10 toilets, divided into two parts of five toilets each for females and males.

The facility also includes urinals for male with other ancillary items like hand wash basins and dryers, a borehole with a 1.5HP automatic solar-powered submersible pump; a 3.5 KVA hybrid solar-power system; as well as an overhead water tank.

Sangster, who was represented by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Olatunji Akinwunmi, said the facility was also in response to health challenges posed by infectious diseases, and the need for preventive healthcare.

He said, “Diseases like Ebola and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene, such as hand-washing and good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“This is why we decided to embark on this project which is in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and economic development of not only our host states, but the country at large.”