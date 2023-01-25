Tirex completes Ikike well-drilling, gets contract extension

Tirex P&E has announced the completion of the Ikike well drilling and well intervention campaign for Total Energies.

A statement by the company said the project commenced in July 2021, at the Ikike Field, located approximately 20km offshore Nigeria, as part of the Oil Mining Lease (OML99) with a total of five wells drilled and completed and a 120-day well intervention scope at the Amenam Platform.

The statement also noted that the Ikike well drilling campaign is a direct product of Tirex P&E’s support for the growth and development of indigenous drilling companies operating in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “More importantly, Tirex P&E is pleased to have participated in such developmental strides that will be of great impact to the growth and capacity of Nigeria, particularly in the promotion of local content by the Federal Government of Nigeria. This milestone will help the West African energy giant revitalise its oil output following a decline in production in the past two years due to issues including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war and declining investments in exploration as well as natural declines in legacy projects. Subsequently, and as a result of confidence in Tirex P&E’s service excellence, Total Energies has extended the offshore drilling contract which was awarded in 2021 for an additional exploration well with potentially one to two additional wells on this extension.”