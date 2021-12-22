This Christmas gift just came at the right time – Glo promo car winner

One of the two car winners that emerged in the ongoing Glo’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo on Tuesday, Anierobi Chinedu John, has commended Globacom for packaging the people-oriented promo that has brought joy to many households across Nigeria, especially during the Christmas season.

According to the 23 years old businessman who won a brand new Kia Rio in Onitsha, “This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy.” A very delighted John explained that he thought it was a scam when he received the call informing him about winning the car.

The second car winner, Mutiu Owolabi, an auto mechanic also emerged at the second prize presentation event in the capital city of Oyo State. According to Owolabi who could not believe it when the keys were handed over to him and he ignited the engine. “I never knew God had prepared such a beautiful end of the year gift for me”.

This makes it a total of 7 brand cars that have been won so far across the country.

The Onitsha event which was held at Gloworld, Bridge Head, saw 41 other Nigerians winning different home appliances including refrigerators, television and Fridges.

One of the generator winners, Chijioke Kenneth, a civil servant said the generator will add to the Xmas enjoyment by supplying power during the Yuletide season while Delta-based bus driver Augustine Nwodo stated that, “I am very excited. I didn’t expect this. It is going to be an excellent Christmas for me, thanks to Globacom. I appreciate their help.”

Also in Ibadan, 34 years old Bello Oluwarinumi, a generator winner said, “All I needed to complete my shop was a power generator. I just ended an 8-day fasting asking God to give me an end of the year gift when the call came from Glo that I won a generator”.

While a refrigerator winner, 29 years old Rasheed Aweda Sunday, a mechanic, based in Ibadan said he was in his workshop when he received a call that he won. “I am too happy for words.

The Ibadan was attended by the Deputy of Oyo state, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan who said telecommunications has given Nigerians new opportunities. According to him, “Glo is the leader of the revolution witnessed in the industry. Glo introduced Per Second billing which became a game changer in the telecommunications market in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Abidemi Emmanuel, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Activations, West, Operations, paid glowing tributes to Globacom’s subscribers for being the company’s companions in its 18 years of existence. He explained that the Ibadan presentation is the second to be held in the city in a series of ceremonies already lined up by Globacom to put smiles on the faces of subscribers through the consumer reward promo.

According to him, the event was in fulfilment of the promise made when the promo was unveiled a few weeks ago, adding that it was in confirmation of the company’s resolve to constantly add value to the lives of subscribers on the network.