TGI Group wins award for Agro-allied innovation

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has won the 2022 Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) employers’ excellence award in the Agro and Agro-Allied categories.

This award underscores its contributions to the advancement of the Nigerian Agro and Agro-Allied sector.

Speaking during the third NECA annual award ceremony, Taiwo Adeniyi, president of NECA emphasised that the award acknowledges TGI’s resolute efforts in driving transformative initiatives and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth.

For Rahul Savara, group managing director of TGI Group, the award is a validation of the company’s vision and commitment to excellence. “We take pride in leading by example and contributing meaningfully to the economic development of Nigeria.

“The award not only recognizes TGI Group’s innovative practices but also highlights its dedication to revolutionizing agriculture through sustainable business models. As TGI continues to pioneer progressive approaches in the sector, the company remains committed to setting new standards and driving positive change,” he said.

Acknowledging the collective effort of TGI’s team, Akinkunle Akinpelu, the Group Human Resources Director, said, “This award reflects our dedication to our most valuable asset, our employees.

At TGI, we prioritize creating an inclusive and supportive work environment that fosters professional growth and development. This recognition is also a validation of the tenacity and hard work of our entire team.

“TGI Group is a global conglomerate with most of its investments in emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets,” he said.

TGI Group is the parent company of WACOT Rice, CORMART, and CHI Farms, among others.