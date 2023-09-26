Terra Developers pushes for solution-driven real estate practice

Worried by the declining capacity of professionals in the real estate sector, Terra Developers Limited has announced plans to organise the third edition of its professional development summit for industry professionals.

The event, themed ‘Realtor Odyssey 360: Decoding and Mastering Real Estate Dynamics’, is organised with the aim of empowering real estate agents, professionals, and enthusiasts by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and essential insights required for navigating the ever-evolving real estate landscape, according to a statement.

“We look forward to hosting real estate professionals to this very important summit. Our goal is to contribute to the development of the industry in Nigeria through the growth of industry practitioners; hence we have made this event free for all,” Kola Ashiru-Balogun, managing director of Terra Developers, said about the event.

The event is scheduled to take place in Lagos next week. “We strongly believe that together we can work towards mitigating the many challenges that we face as real estate practitioners today,” Ashiru-Balogun added.

According to the organisers, the event offers networking opportunities, featuring a masterclass and a variety of workshops on real estate sales and financing in the Nigerian terrain.

The statement said the sessions will be led by industry experts who have successfully navigated the different challenges and opportunities witnessed in the real estate market. It said attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and the latest strategies to excel and thrive in the industry.

“Additionally, TERRApy 3.0 will introduce the Terra Partners Program for realtors in Nigeria, opening doors to exciting collaboration opportunities. The event will provide ample opportunities for attendees to network with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners,” it said.

Terra Developers recently launched Terra Vantage, aimed at helping families acquire homes tailored to their immediate housing needs, according to the statement.

It said: “As the real estate sector in Nigeria continues to evolve, Terra Developers believes that there should be emphasis on redefining customer experience. The event intends to explore themes such as after-sales services, the art of email etiquette, and the importance of nurturing warm and enduring client relationships, conducive to future referrals.

“Guests can also look forward to learning from renowned industry experts like Niyi Adesanya, Iyore Ogbuigwe, widely recognised as the King of Sales, Barrister Tosin Ajose, Samuel Obafemi George, to mention a few.”