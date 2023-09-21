Tech4Dev, two others partner to boost digital inclusion

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), Microsoft and the American Tower Corporation have partnered to host a side event to create awareness on the importance of digital awareness in underprivileged communities in Africa.

The event at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly is an effort to take proactive measures to address problems surrounding digital inequality in Africa, especially in underserved and under-resourced communities, according to a statement.

“Digital inclusion is not just about technology; it is about empowering people, especially our youth, to shape their own destinies,” Joel Ogunsola, founder and president at Tech4Dev, said.

“By equipping them with digital skills and opportunities, we’re not only building a thriving digital economy but also fostering a more equitable and inclusive society. Africa’s future is digital, and our youth are at the forefront of this transformative journey,” he added.

The event, themed ‘Harnessing Africa’s Demographic Dividend: Building Economic Prosperity Through Digital Inclusion,’ will have top panelists who will contribute their expertise to the discussion on methods to close the digital divide and build economic prosperity.

The panelists are Kirsten Young, director of sustainability programs at the American Tower Corporation; David Hartshorn, chief executive officer of Geeks Without Frontiers; Mark Clack, director of government relations and public policy at Oxfam and Tobosun Alake, commissioner for science and technology, Lagos State Government.

The panel would be moderated by Oladiwura Oladepo, executive director, Tech4Dev. Salima Monmorah bah, minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Sierra Leone will be the keynote speaker while Hannatu Musawa, Minister of art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Nigeria will give the goodwill message.