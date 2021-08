Tantalizers Plc, a leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in Nigeria has posted its lowest loss in eight years in the first half of 2021 as revenue increased to near pre-COVID-19 levels. The fast-food company reduced its losses by 134.57 percent to N57.60 million in the first half of 2021 compared to N135.11 million in the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login