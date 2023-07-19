Taiwo Oyedele, Tinubu’s fiscal policy reform expert, exits PwC

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee recently constituted by President Bola Tinubu, has resigned from his position as Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PwC.

Oyedele made the announcement of his resignation on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle.

He said his decision to resign is to enable him to focus fully on his new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, an assignment that requires him to reorganise and build a better template for tax administration and fiscal policies for Africa’s biggest economy.

At PwC, where he spent more than 22 years, the highly skilled professional played a very important role in designing better templates for fiscal policies and effective and efficient tax policies for many African countries.

The associate professor at Babcock University, not new to the corridors of power, had, in the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, played an important role in developing tax policy as a member of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee.

The new committee, chaired by Oyedele, will be responsible for the various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.