SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has posted a Profit Before Tax of N313.41 million during the 2020 financial year, when compared to a loss before taxation of N188 million in 2019, despite the effects of COVID -19 pandemic. The Group also recorded a growth in its Gross Written Premium from N3.060 billion in 2019 to N4.209…

