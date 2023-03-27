Stride ERP to empower 2.5m SMEs across Africa

STRIDE ERP, a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions, has announced plans to partner with pacemakers and industry leaders across Africa, to launch the SME Accelerator Project, SME-AP.

The initiative is designed to revolutionise the pace of digital business transformation among Small and Medium-sized enterprises, and SMEs, on the continent.

The African continent is home to over 30 million SMEs with significant contributions to economic growth. Despite their critical role, SMEs in Africa face numerous challenges, including a lack of digital infrastructure, and limited access to financial information and technology.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Winner Kelechi, Stride ERP said: “The SME Accelerator Project aims to solve most of these challenges by providing 2.5 million SMEs across Africa with access to free cutting-edge ERP solutions, training, and other resources needed to succeed in today’s digital economy, driving business transformation and improving their competitiveness in the global market.”

“The company will partner with industry leaders, institutions and pacemakers who share their vision and are passionate about driving economic growth and development in Africa.

“As a company with over two decades of experience deploying information technology solutions globally, Stride ERP is committed to driving economic growth and development across Africa.”