NCDMB trains local firms on quality management systems

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has embarked on training indigenous companies on Quality Management Systems (QMS).

This is part of efforts by the board to build, improve and increase the capacity of Nigerians in the oil and gas sector.

The QMS training, which is ongoing in Port Harcourt, the capital of oil-rich Rivers State, is the first series of the second phase of the training.

QMS is a structured system that documents the processes, methods, and responsibilities for accomplishing quality policies and objectives.

In this context, it will assist the local organisations in coordinating and directing their activities to better fulfil the needs of their customers and regulatory authorities and continuously enhance their level of effectiveness and efficiency.

The most often used strategy for quality management systems is in accordance with ISO 9001:2015, which is an international standard that outlines requirements for quality management systems. The term “QMS” truly refers to the entirety of the system, despite the fact that some people use it to refer to the ISO 9001 standard or the collection of documents that detail the QMS. The document’s sole purpose is to provide a description of the system.

Speaking, NCDMB General Manager, Capacity Building Division, Dr Ama Ikuru, said the training is imperative to increase the participation of Nigerians in the oil and gas industry as well as accelerate the attainment of 70 per cent Nigerian content by 2027.

Ikuru, represented by the Supervisor, Capacity Building Division, NCDMB, Ikenna Umunnakwe, expressed delight with the trainees and conveyed Board’s expectations to them while urging them to take the training seriously.

“The training is also part of the Board’s effort to improve the capacity of personnel of Nigerian Oil and Gas companies in Quality Management Systems.

“The NCDMB values training because it aids in the achievement of one of our key mandates: Capacity Building in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry. Training is critical for increasing local capacity.

“This training is also intended to simplify our work at the Board because the awareness and knowledge gained by the staff of operators on the concept of QMS will allow the Board to work faster and better in achieving 70 per cent Nigerian Content by 2027.”