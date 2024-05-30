Stockbrokers’ Institute inducts Onyeagwu associate member

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inducted Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc as an Associate Member.

While inducting Onyeagwu at the Institute’s Council Chamber on Thursday, the 13th President and Chairman of Governing Council, Oluropo Dada, commended Onyeagwu for passing the Institute’s professional examination in flying colours, despite his tight schedule and he urged him to serve on one or more committee’s of the Institute to deploy his wealth of experience for the growth and development of stockbroking profession in Nigeria.

” I hereby confirm that our inductee today, has gone through the rigours of sitting for, and passing the Professional Examinations of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. That exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the world. Not only that, he has gone through intense practical internship under highly respected senior colleagues, during which he demonstrated a high degree of competence as an investment analyst, with a trustworthy character that makes him stand out as an ethical professional thatcan be trusted by investors in Nigeria and abroad.

” In the stockbroking profession, the first rule is integrity and our tenet is : My word is my bond . We know you are already familiar with this principle, having had an illustrious banking career. but it is my duty as the President of the institute, to remind you that there is no place for rascality in the stockbroking profession”, Dada explained,

Responding, Onyeagwu expressed appreciation to the Institute and

promised to abide with the ethics of the profession. He stated that the Nigerian capital market had a lot of opportunities awaiting to be tapped.

According to him, within the last decade, no major or mega Initial Public Offering (IPO ) in the market, saying: ” We will work together to deepen the market and support market literacy too.”

A consummate banker and financier expert, Onyeagwu, trained in reputable institutions of learning in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and United States of America. He is a graduate of Accounting from Auchi Polytechnic where he obtained the Ordinary National diploma in 1984 and Higher National Diploma in 1987. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1989 while he was still undergoing the compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) post graduation and was named a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) in 2003. He is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Oxford, England, from where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy, and certificate in Macroeconomics amongst others.

There were outpouring of goodwill messages from eminent Nigerians , including Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ, Bola Onadele.Koko