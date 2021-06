After 11 years in the business of providing shelter in gated communities for different classes of Nigerians, Sterling Homes Limited says it is today celebrating the impact its activities in that space have made on families and the economy. Within that period it has been in business, the company has lifted 25,000 families out of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login