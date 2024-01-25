Sterling Global Oil bridges hearing-impaired students’ learning gap

In its efforts to bridge the learning gap for those who might not have easy access to educational materials, Sterling Global Oil Resources Limited (SGORL) has donated pictorial school textbooks to children with impaired hearing.

SGORL, through its book donation drive themed ‘Creating Possibilities’ to cultivate the culture of reading among students at Wesley Schools for the Hearing Impaired, Yaba, Lagos aimed to give the students easy access to educational materials.

Abolarin Abimbola, director of Special and Inclusive Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education speaking at the event said, “SGORL’s book donation drive for the hearing-impaired children will profoundly impact them by breaking communication barriers.

The initiative instills a love for reading, broadening horizons, and paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future.”

Elizabeth Oluwayemisi Popoola, director and principal at School 1, Wesley School of Impaired Hearing, Lagos State Ministry of Education applauded the company for their philanthropic gesture which gives everyone the opportunity to learn and contribute to the society.

“By adopting a culture of sharing knowledge, SGORL sets the platform for a more comprehensive humanity where everyone can learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully,” she said.

SGORL recognises that promoting literacy and learning is a responsibility and an investment for a brighter, more inclusive future. Through this initiative, the firm aims to empower young minds, stimulate creativity, and ignite curiosity.

During the event, books were distributed among the children to kindle a passion for reading, to enhance vocabulary, explore new worlds, unravel mysteries, and visualise bigger dreams. The books delivered represent a treasure trove of wisdom.

Dignitaries present at the event were Abolarin Abimbola, director, of Special and Inclusive Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education; Elizabeth Oluwayemisi Popoola, director and principal of School 1 at Wesley School of Impaired Hearing, Lagos State Ministry of Education; Elizabeth Aderonke Ojemola, director and principal at Wesley School 2 for Impaired Hearing, Lagos State Ministry of Education; Abegunde, assistant director and vice- principal at Wesley School 1; and Olorunda, assistant director and vice- principal at Wesley School 2.

Sterling Global Oil Resources Limited is committed to the belief that influencing the power of knowledge is essential for societal advancement.

The company strives to create a sustainable society by empowering and uplifting students with impaired hearing.