Sterling Bank remains job destination despite rising ‘japa’

Despite the wave of migration of Nigeria’s talents, popularly called ‘japa’ Sterling Bank has remained an employer of choice in Africa’s largest economy, says Temi Dalley, Chief Human Resource Officer at Sterling Bank.

He said the recognition was achieved through commitment to the development of its human capital.

Speaking on the bank’s human capital management feats, Dalley said, “Sterling is an employer of choice for talents because it is committed to creating a workplace that empowers talents to do their best work and become the best version of themselves. We have achieved and continue to maintain this by focusing on creating human experiences, supporting quality of life, and providing growth opportunities while prioritizing the needs of our employees.”

The bank has received recognition for its commitment to work-life balance, being named one of the top 25 places to work in Nigeria by LinkedIn for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023), and one of the top 30 workplaces for mothers in Nigeria by BabyMigo.

‘We implemented various initiatives that have revolutionized its work culture,” Dalley continued. “These include flexible work models, digital innovations, and a human-centered approach that has attracted job seekers and positioned Sterling Bank as a top choice, even for those considering relocation for better employment prospects.”

Also, Dalley stated that Sterling Bank’s transformative initiatives, such as the introduction of paternity leave, flexible working hours, mental health breaks, bespoke training plans, and diversity and inclusion programs, have resonated with diverse talents, particularly millennials.

“These efforts have earned the bank prestigious awards, including being named the Overall Best Place to Work in Nigeria for three consecutive years and a certified Great Place to Work for five consecutive years by the Great Place To Work Institute,” she said.

The CHRO as well emphasised Sterling Bank’s employee value proposition aims to retain top talents, attract the best, and foster the growth of highly ambitious individuals by harnessing their unique skills. “As the organization progresses towards becoming a financial holdings company, we strive to build an organization that motivates and inspires its employees to achieve their full potential by adopting a human-centered approach at the core of our vision and strategy,” Dalley said. “We invest in new technologies and create a work environment that embraces the new way of work, offering exciting opportunities for our talents to rise to the top of their careers and do some of the best work of their lives.

“Our Future of Work campaign aims to equip all employees with future-forward skills and ensure their relevance in an increasingly digital world. Through the internal learning program, iLearn, the bank actively upskills employees, preparing them for an agile and digital-focused future. This commitment ensures that the bank possesses the necessary talent to drive its ambitious growth agenda.”