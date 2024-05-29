Standard Chartered Nigeria appoints new head of wealth, retail banking

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Lanre Olajide as its new Head of Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) in its Nigeria franchise.

He took over David Idoru who served as head of the business from 2019 until he left this year, a statement from the company says.

“Lanre joined Standard Chartered in 2008 and has held various senior roles in Branch management, client relationships, products, and wealth management including his most recent role as Head of Wealth Solutions, Deposits, and Mortgages in Nigeria,” the statement said.

He started his banking career 24 years ago at Magnum Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and worked at MBC International Bank and First Bank Plc before joining Standard Chartered Bank.

“His experience cuts across Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management,” the statement added.

It said the Wealth Solutions business in Nigeria has witnessed strong and consistent growth and is recognized as a core contributor within the network under his leadership over the last three years.

“He holds a degree in Banking & Finance and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB). He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Investment & Securities (ACSI), and an alumnus of various Leadership Programmes within the Bank and externally,” it added.