Standard Chartered improves fixed income offering

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has transformed fixed income investing by allowing clients to invest in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds with as little as 20,000 and in multiples of $20,000 after that.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the previous standard offering for investing in FGN Eurobonds was capped at $200,000; however, this new development provides a solution that allows clients to invest and achieve their financial goals.

“A significant number of clients want to enjoy the benefits of investing in the Federal Government of Nigeria Eurobonds, and with our new proposition, we are truly delighted that we can now help our clients actualize their goals and investment objectives,” said Lanre Olajide, head of wealth management Nigeria & West Africa in a statement.

“Our purpose at Standard Chartered Bank is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity.” “The Fractionalized Bonds offering is yet another example of our commitment to this promise,” Olajide added.

More customers can now take advantage of regular coupon payments, steady cash flow, and simple access to the principal value of their investment at maturity, which can be accessed at any of the bank’s branch locations, due to the fractionalized Eurobonds.