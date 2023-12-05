Stanbic IBTC unveils centre to boost service delivery

In a bid to boost service delivery to customers, Stanbic IBTC Pensions has launched a digital-oriented experience centre in Abuja.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Olumide Oyetan, chief executive at Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager, said with over two million registered customers, the organisation is currently the largest pension fund administrator in Nigeria.

According to him, the centre was created due to the need for periodic physical meeting with customers, and to drive east access to information and support.

“While we continue to provide innovative and convenient ways for our clients to reach us digitally, and empower them to be able to carry out self-service actions on their retirement savings accounts (RSA) with minimal intervention, we also acknowledge the need for them to periodically meet with us physically to access information and support.

“For such occurrences, it is important that they meet with us in befitting environments that suit their sensibilities and that make them feel welcome always. This is the primary reason we revamped this flagship experience centre,” he added.

Oyetan noted that several Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ branches nationwide have been revamped into modern, digitally-oriented, experience centres.

He added that aside from these physical branches, they have made significant investments in technology and digitalisation to ensure that their clients can easily reach them whenever they need to.

“The revamp of this place is to come into the environment, but more importantly, we have invested substantially in our digital capabilities, now you can do 90 percent of your activities on our app.”