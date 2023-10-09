Stanbic IBTC launches fintech subsidiary, Zest

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has launched its pioneering fintech subsidiary, called Zest, to revolutionise the payment sector.

During the launch event in Lagos, Basil Omiyi, the Group Chairman of Stanbic Holdings speaking on the company’s vision, said, “We aspire to become the leading end-to-end financial services provider for businesses and individuals in our country and region.”

Omiyi stressed the strategic focus on fintech, emphasising the need for a solution-driven orchestrator platform that invited partners to create a comprehensive ecosystem.

He said, “As you may know, we have subsidiaries dedicated to this mission, including banking, pensions, insurance, and asset management. Within our group, we have well-defined divisions.

“We recognised the need for a fintech platform. This platform could catalyse the next wave of growth in the financial services sector, benefiting businesses, consumers, and technology enthusiasts alike.

“We understood the potential of fintech in revolutionising our society’s financial services. Thus, we decided that our finTech initiative should be a solution-driven orchestrator platform.”

Instead of entering existing markets, he said it invited partners to join it in creating a comprehensive ecosystem.