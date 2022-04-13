SPDC joint venture opens N100m animation studio for Niger Delta youths

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC joint venture, says it has opened an animation academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for practical training of youths in 3D animation, look development and visual effects.

Igo Weli, the company’s Director and Country Head, Corporate Relations, at the inauguration of the academy last week said; “The academy is primed to support in closing identified gaps in knowledge and skills that will enable Niger Delta youths to participate fully in the new opportunities that are now available in digital technology.

Hope Nuka, SPDC’s Corporate Relations Manager for Project and Opportunities represented by igo stated, “At Shell, we believe digitalisation will enable billions in incremental value creation over the coming years for which reason we are happy to partner with others to offer the benefit of evolving fields in technology to youths in the Niger Delta,”

Foundation for Multimedia Creativity and Innovation (FMCI), a non-governmental organization, partnered with Shell to execute the project worth N100 million.

According to Igo, “entrepreneurial skills development would be a core part of the curriculum of the academy, adding that for sustainability, the project incorporated a multimedia creative hub to meet corporate and individual needs in digital technology services”

Bala Wunit, group general manager of the National Petroleum Investment Services (NAPIMS), the investment arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) represented by Bunmi Lawson, deputy manager External Affairs, said “the 21st century is the era of digital growth, with various strides being made globally in the Information and Technology space”

Wunti noted that the academy would provide viable self-employment opportunities for youths in River State and its environment.

“The opportunities would further create a pool of professionals in the new growth sector of multimedia services,” he said.

Nimi Amachree, FMCI CEO said that “admission into FMCI is open to all youths in the Niger Delta and called on other corporates in the region to emulate the SPDC joint venture initiative by supporting the vision to equip youths with multimedia skills relevant to several industries including 3D manufacturing”

“FCMI is working to have its graduates absorbed by a partner production company, Light Era Animation and VFX Studios.