Sparkle, Zikoko partner to empower women

Zikoko, an African shareable content creator, has announced Sparkle, a digital bank, as the headline sponsor for its third annual women-only festival, tagged ‘HERtitude 2024’.

According to a statement, Sparkle has a good perspective on financial services and lifestyle support for Nigerians and it aligns with HERtitude’s mission to empower and uplift women.

“HERtitude is the ultimate destination and space for hot babes. Women in Nigeria and across Africa can make new friends with fellow hot babes, let their hair down, and celebrate their strengths. It is a celebration of womanhood, uniting thousands for a day of empowerment, entertainment, and community-building,” it said.

It added that this year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Lekki, Lagos. It marks another significant milestone in championing women’s achievements and providing a safe space for self-expression and celebration.

Uzoma Dozie, chief Sparkler at Sparkle expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“For us, HERtitude isn’t just an event; it’s another avenue to express our love and unwavering commitment to women. Women are the vibrant heartbeat of society, essential to our collective success and growth,” he said.

He added that without their contributions, talents, and leadership, the nation cannot reach its full potential. Let us celebrate their strength, achievements, and brilliance at HERtitude ‘24.

“Wimbart, an independent PR agency, will support Sparkle’s PR and communications. Their commitment to amplifying women’s voices and empowering them in business also further aligns with HERtitude’s goals,” he said.

Jessica Hope, chief executive officer of Wimbart, Jessica Hope expressed her optimism to collaborate again with long-term partners, Big Cabal Media and Sparkle, on the HERtitude festival, which champions women’s empowerment and celebrates their achievements with PR and communications support.