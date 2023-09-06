SoftAlliance, Ekiti state govt. commit to technological innovation

SoftAlliance, a technology solutions provider and the Ekiti State government have committed to leveraging private-sector collaboration for technological advancement and societal development.

Bisi Aina, the managing director of SoftAlliance, stated that the company has been at the forefront of delivering top-notch technologies that have significantly simplified operations within Ekiti State.

Aina, who recently led his management team on a significant visit to the Ekiti state government disclosed that the visit underscored the enduring relationship between SoftAlliance and the Ekiti State government.

He stated further that as the company continues to strengthen its collaboration with the Ekiti state government, SoftAlliance remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive change.

According to him, the visit exemplified the symbiotic partnership between the private sector and the government, with a shared vision for progress, innovation, and societal well-being.

He said that the visit highlighted the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technological solutions that drive efficiency and excellence in various processes within the state.

He stated further that the company’s innovative solutions have played an integral role in streamlining salary payments, payroll generation, and tax collection in Ekiti state.

Aina disclosed also that the state has benefited immensely from these tools, which have not only expedited processes but have also contributed to the overall growth of Ekiti State’s economy.

“The meeting with commissioner Akintunde Oyebode was an enlightening one, as he provided valuable insights into areas where SoftAlliance could further enhance their offerings,” he stated.

Aina also disclosed that SoftAlliance is resolute in its commitment to give back to the community. According to him, the company is actively exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that will positively impact the people of Ekiti State.

He stated that SoftAlliance plans to engage in youth empowerment programs by providing training opportunities in technology to the indigenous youth of Ekiti State, fostering skill development and job creation.

“As SoftAlliance gears up to provide training programs, we are thrilled to announce plans to establish a dynamic workspace within the Ekiti State Free Trade Zone. This space will not only serve as a hub of innovation but also as a platform to nurture local talent and provide substantial employment opportunities,” Aina stated.

The delegation from SoftAlliance was received by Akintunde Oyebode, the Commissioner for Finance in Ekiti State.

Oyebode also took the opportunity to commend the company for its exceptional contributions thus far, recognizing the pivotal role SoftAlliance has played in the state’s progress.