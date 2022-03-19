Skymark Partners joins other Corporates to Register its Commercial Paper Programme on FMDQ Exchange

In a testament to the highly efficient time-to-market and unrivalled listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), the Exchange has approved the registration of the Skymark Partners Limited N5 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme. The registration of this CP Programme strategically positions Skymark Partners Limited (Skymark) to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt capital markets (DCM) easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme and quote same on FMDQ Exchange for visibility of the issue and desired transparency for the investors.

Speaking on the significance of the CP registration to the company, the Chairman, Skymark Partners Limited, Egie Akpata, stated “we are delighted with the successful registration by FMDQ Exchange of our N5 billion CP Programme. We expect funds raised under this CP programme to enable us expand our investment opportunities. We would like to thank United Capital Plc, the transaction sponsor, for their efforts and professionalism in getting this programme approved”.

The sponsor of the CP programme and a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, United Capital PLC, through the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Investment Banking, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, while commenting on the transaction, stated “United Capital PLC is pleased to act as sponsor regarding the registration of the CP Programme of Skymark Partners Limited. Skymark Partners Limited is a private investment and advisory company focused on investing and creating wealth in growth sectors of the Nigerian economy. This approved CP Programme will enable Skymark Partners access funding from the debt capital markets to actualise its strategic objectives”.

To consistently generate long-term value for our stakeholders, FMDQ Exchange will continue to pursue diverse avenues to enhance its service offerings to its wide range of stakeholders, towards delivering on its value proposition, which is hinged on the pillars of Product Innovation, Market Governance & Development, Listings & Liquidity Enhancement, Price Formation & Transparency, and Economic Development Advocacy.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.