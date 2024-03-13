Shortage of lab scientists grabs focus at Medlab conference

The growing shortage of medical laboratory scientists is set to be the focus of discourse as Medlab West Africa, a regional medical laboratory platform, and Pharmaconex West Africa gear up for a comprehensive showcase of leading innovations in healthcare.

According to data from the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, approximately 10,697 medical laboratory scientists have migrated abroad in recent years, with more than 4,504 leaving the country in 2023 alone.

This has left the healthcare infrastructure severely fragile and in desperate need of innovation and personnel investment.

Responding to this demand, Medlab West Africa is emerging as a dedicated platform, amplifying its focus on the evolving needs of the medical laboratory sector.

The conference aims to promote opportunities for industry professionals, thought leaders, and business collaborations within the medical laboratory and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

More than 3,500 visitors and 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries are expected at the event. Some of the exhibitors include Randox, Snibe, DCL, FUJIFILM, Erba, Mindray, and Crown Health.

The gathering promises to connect a range of stakeholders, showcasing the latest advancements in laboratory technology, diagnostics, and research.

Medlab West Africa will also feature six high-level CPD-accredited conferences, allowing attendees to deepen their knowledge through targeted sessions led by renowned experts, covering critical topics like laboratory management and quality, haematology and blood transfusion, clinical microbiology and parasitology, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and anatomic pathology.

“The return of Medlab West Africa marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower the West African medical laboratory sector. By fostering collaboration, career development, and knowledge exchange, we are contributing to strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure, improving patient outcomes, and creating a vibrant ecosystem where knowledge and expertise congregate,” said Tom Coleman, senior exhibition director of Medlab Series.