Shell Nigeria empowers 150 youths in enterprise development

Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, has trained and empowered 150 youths on enterprise development and skills acquisition in Ogun State.

Ralph Gbobo, managing director, of Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, announced this during the graduation ceremony for 150 youths trained in skills acquisition from host communities in Ogun state on Friday at Ota, Ogun State

The beneficiaries completed the 5-day enterprise development training program(EDP) organized by Shell Nigeria Gas for host communities which provided entrepreneurship skills for youth entrepreneurs in Ogun state.

The graduates were empowered with equipment as start-up capital ranging from welding machines, sewing machines, bakery ovens, hair-dressing machines, and catering equipment, among others.

According to Gbobo represented by Simeon Eze, assets manager West Division, the Enterprise Development program is to ensure youths in host communities hone their skills, sharpen business acumen, build successful businesses, provide employment and increase income levels in the society.

In his contribution, Abdul Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Ota urged the beneficiary entrepreneurs to be more steadfast and determined to succeed in their various businesses irrespective of the challenges. ”

In his words ” You are taking the first step of a long and fulfilling business career, self – development and skills acquisition on the road to being a successful entrepreneur ” he said.

“We appreciate Shell Nigeria Gas Limited for their corporate social responsibility initiative, the enterprise development and skills-acquisition trainers, Emobella Engineering Nigeria Limited, youth leaders for their support in creating the enabling environment, as well as the Local and State government ” Oba Prof. Obalanlege, Olota of Ota said.