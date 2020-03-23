Shell asks office workers to work from home

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has asked its office workers to work from home at the moment to reduce human contact and likely spread of the Coronavirus now ravaging the world and Nigeria.

People living around Shell Industrial Area in Port Harcourt Monday morning noticed that cars were turning back from the two entry points at Rumumasi. Sources said they were asked to go home.

Confirming, a Shell spokesman said the company has considered the safety of workers. A short statement from the company said: “The priority of Shell companies in Nigeria is the safety and health of our people, and the safe operations of all our facilities. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and have business continuity plans in place, while working with relevant government authorities on established health protocol.

“Our office-based staff will be working from home for an initial period of two weeks starting Monday, March 23, 2020, as part of the measures we are putting in place to keep our staff safe.”

Inquiries sent to most other oil companies in the city did not extract official positions by noon of Monday.