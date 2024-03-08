Shareholders applaud Vitafoam for positive rate of return

Shareholders of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc have commended the company’s board and management for sustaining positive rate of return despite the inclement operating environment, which affects profit margin of many blue-chip manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

The leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture which had at its 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos last Thursday, declared a dividend of N1.95 billion, which translates into N1.56 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

Vitafoam posted a revenue of N52.986 billion in September 2023, an increase of 14 percent compared to N46.310 billion in the preceding year and the highest in the last five years.

In approving the dividend, shareholders showered encomium on the company’s board and management for the stella performance in the period of economic downturn.

“A look at the performance of Vitafoam shows a company that is resilient. In Nigeria today, inflation is on the rise while manufacturers are facing hard time on sourcing forex to buy raw materials. Many companies have gone under.

“It is therefore commendable to see that Vitafoam is able to grow profit and pay dividend, which is even a bit higher than the previous one. We must commend the efforts of the board and management team. This year’s performance shows that the future is bright,” said Mathew Akinlade, president, Noble Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA).

Corroborating him, Anthony Omojola, former national coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), also commended the company for sustaining positive rate of return at a period when many companies are struggling to remain in business in Nigeria.

In her address, Rosemary Egonmowan, chairman, Vitafoam who announced her retirement from the board, reviewed the tough operating environment, and expressed delight that the company was able to achieve an outstanding performance. She assured the shareholders that Vitafoam would continue to innovate for an enhanced competitive edge.

“The company will intensify innovation and invest significantly in the brand while maintaining solid relationships with the trade partners and other stakeholders towards ensuring sustainable profitability of business,” said Egonmowan, a professor.

Taiwo Adeniyi, group managing director/Chief Executive Officer, Vitafoam noted that last year’s growth was a testament to the company’s leadership position, saying: “The growth in turnover during the year underscores the resilience of the brand and further reinforces our industry leadership. We shall improve efficiency at all the touch points, particularly procurement, production and human capital management while strengthening collaboration with our trade partners towards expanding market share.”

At the meeting, shareholders unanimously confirmed the appointments of Olaoluwa Ogunfeyitimi and Dahiru Gambo as Executive Directors while Ademola Bolarinde was confirmed as a Non-Executive Director.