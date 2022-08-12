SFS Capital launches fund mobile app to automate safe, high-yield investment

SFS Capital Nigeria Limited, an investment management firm with over N100 billion in assets under management, has launched the ‘SFS Fund Mobile App’ to make safe and high-yield investing accessible to every Nigerian with a smartphone.

The SFS Fund Mobile App comes as Nigeria’s appetite for digital products grows with its youthful population. The mobile app will allow every Nigerian to invest seamlessly from as little as 5,000 Naira whilst also providing them with access to a dedicated fund manager to manage their funds.

“SFS Fund has won multiple awards since inception and is currently listed on the FMDQ. It’s a product of decades of Research and Learning”, Patrick Ilodianya, managing director / CEO of SFS Capital, stated.

According to him, the SFS Fund app is available on both Android and IOS devices, and provides daily interest rates that gives users the ability to generate investment statements, estimate potential return on investment over any given period.

The app also allows investing public to set up standing orders to enable automatic subscription payments at a date and frequency they determine and withdraw funds directly to their bank accounts with no pre-termination charge.

“The SFS Fund Mobile App is designed for individuals seeking a trustworthy, secure and easy platform for high yield investments. Interested Mutual Fund investors can download the app and easily begin their investment journey from anywhere”, Dimeji Sonowo, executive director SFS Capital, stated.

Sonowo stated further that with N5,000, potential investors can start their investment journey on SFS Fund and start earning interest immediately, adding that withdrawals also take between 24 to 48 hours

“Since inception, SFS Fund has consistently outperformed its peers and its benchmark. For transparency, the interest rates are updated daily and visible on your dashboard each time you open the App.

“We are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All investments are also held by an independent and highly regulated custodian. All investment decisions are reviewed by an independent trustee,” he stated.

According to Sonowo, users can automate their investment on SFS Fund by creating a standing order, which can be daily, weekly, or monthly.

He assured that SFS Fund Mobile App is easy to navigate, as they have also made available several investing channels within the App.

“Asides from the debit card (Visa or Mastercard) or Bank Transfer features, you can now generate a Dedicated Virtual Account that allows you to have a bank account attached to your investment account.

“With this, you can easily make a bank transfer to the Dedicated Virtual Account and the value immediately reflects on your SFS Fund account. You can also share this Dedicated Virtual Account Number with a third party to accept payments,” Sonowo explained.