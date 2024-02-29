Seplat Energy appoints Udoma Udo Udoma as Board Chairman

Seplat Energy, a leading Nigerian energy company dual listed on both the

Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange have announced the appointment of Udoma Udo Udoma as the Company’s new Independent Non-Executive Chairman to succeed Basil Omiyi who will retire on March 31, 2024.

Udoma’s appointment was approved after a unanimous vote by the Directors of Seplat Energy, in compliance with the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act (“CAMA”) 2020 and is effective April 1, 2024.

Seplat Energy also announced the appointment of Bello Rabiu as the new Senior Independent Non-Executive Director effective April 1, 2024, to succeed Charles Okeahalam who will be retiring on March 31, 2024.

These appointments are in line with the Board Succession Forward Plan announced via Corporate Announcement on

April 25, 2023 and via a subsequent Corporate Announcement on November 1, 2023, wherein it was announced that Basil Omiyi and Charles Okeahalam will retire from the Board on March 31, 2024.

These appointments further demonstrate the commitment of the Board to upholding its strong corporate governance

culture and establishing a truly independent Board. Udoma Udo Udoma is an accomplished lawyer and seasoned board administrator.

Udoma attended St. Catherine’s College, Oxford, England where he obtained a B.A. (Law) degree and a B.C.L. degree in jurisprudence.

He was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1978. He founded the Law Firm Udo-Udoma & Belo Osagie in 1983 and retired from active legal practice in early 2020. Whilst in practice, Udoma specialized in advising on Nigerian investment laws and the investment environment, particularly in the petroleum, energy, and natural resources

sectors.

He advised Nigerian and international companies on company law, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and the raising of financing in the capital and money markets, as well as on major construction and engineering contracts.

Udoma has served on several large-sized company boards. He was Chairman of UAC Nigeria Plc and Union Bank Plc and served on the boards of companies such as Unilever Nigeria Plc., Linkage Assurance Plc and First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited.

He has also held several public sector appointments. He was the first Chairman of

the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and has also served as the Chairman of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange

Commission (SEC).

He was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources from September 1993 to March 1994 and served as Minister of Budget & National Planning from 2015 to 2019. He was elected to the

Nigerian Senate in 1999 and served for two terms from 1999 to 2007.

Udoma is currently the Pro-Chancellor of

Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Bello Rabiu: Bello Rabiu holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Mathematical Statistics from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria and another Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from The Imperial College,

London, United Kingdom.

He attended many career advancement courses in Nigeria and abroad including the prestigious Wharton Executive Development Program from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, USA and the Leading Global Business Program from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.

Before his new role as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dankiri Farms and Commodities Limited, Rabiu retired from the services of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in July 2019 after 28 years of service.

He retired from NNPC as the Chief Operating Officer/Group Executive Director (COO/GED), of the Upstream Business Unit. Prior to his appointment as COO/GED Upstream, NNPC.

Rabiu held dual positions of Group General Manager, Corporate Planning & Strategy Division and Senior Technical Assistant to Group Managing Director, NNPC. He was also General Manager, of the Competitive Analysis Department of the same Division from September 2010 till August 11th, 2015.

He was at various times between 1991 and 2005 a planning officer and Pioneer Head, Material Management, at Frontier Exploration Services at the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS)

Division of NNPC.