Schneider Electric unveils microgrid solutions for cleaner energy

Schneider Electric introduced its new range of microgrid solutions in a workshop themed “Transforming Africa’s Energy Future”, which was held at Radisson Blu, Lagos, on Monday.

In line with the Federal Government’s pursuit of a 2060 Net Zero energy transition goal, Schneider Electric believes its re-engineered microgrid system will strengthen the pursuit of a decarbonized environment and a sustainable energy future in Nigeria and across Africa.

The products showcased include the new range of string inverters, which feature an enhanced user interface that communicates via a mobile technology platform for remote monitoring and control.

According to the presenter, Babajide Ogunlesi, Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, “the solutions also include new attributes to maximise solar penetration into systems and provide industry-leading peak efficiency, which would benefit a wide range of industries such as health, banking or real estate”.

The one-day workshop availed the energy management company the opportunity to inform the Nigerian market about its new microgrid solutions and communicate on the next steps with regards to addressing the energy deficit sustainably in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

Read also: LEKOIL names Savannah Energy as restructuring partners

Speaking at the event, Mojola Ola, Director Business Development & Access to Energy at Schneider Electric stressed the importance of digitization, decarbonization and decentralisation as a platform to successfully develop microgrids.

He noted, “These days’ businesses and households are smarter in their decisions as they proactively manage their energy resources for greater efficiency and cost optimization. This is made possible by IOT-enabled microgrids in a sustainable, environment-friendly way”.

He added, “Due to the numerous challenges with power supply in Nigeria, decentralised microgrids have become a necessity to avail to users the opportunity to function outside the national power grid and improve access to energy for all”.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria had, in November 2021, signed the Climate Change Act into law as a sign of solidarity with global leaders following the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 which was held in Glasgow, the United Kingdom earlier same year. It is in furtherance to cut the nation’s carbon emission to net-zero by 2060.