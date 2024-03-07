Schneider Electric takes clean energy to rural West Africa

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has announced plans to proffer solutions to the adoption of electrification projects in rural West African regions as it grapples with access to reliable and affordable energy.

Following the World Bank approval of the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up project, funded by the International Development Association (IDA), private capital and development partners, The DARES project aims to provide over 17.5 million Nigerians with new or improved access to electricity through distributed renewable energy solutions.

Highlighting the encouraging step taken by DARES to electrify Nigeria and its various sectors, Teina Teibowei, commercial lead, microgrid, power & grid Business Segment, Schneider Electric, spotlights the challenges that are likely to be a stumbling block to the electrification of rural West Africa, “The high tariffs associated with electricity use in rural areas pose a significant barrier. In communities with limited economic opportunities, even basic lighting can be prohibitively expensive, discouraging adoption. This reality is further compounded by the low energy consumption patterns in these communities, characterised by single lights and sockets in homes.” She said.

Speaking on the solutions to acceptance and integration of energy solutions in these communities, Teina Teibowei said It is crucial to create economic activities that encourage and demonstrate the value of electricity and highlight its importance to growing the local economy, “Demonstrating how electricity can improve livelihoods and bring tangible benefits will foster a shift in their perception. By providing access to electricity, for example, fishermen can utilise freezers to preserve their catch for longer, enabling them to sell more and earn higher incomes.

Similarly, for women engaged in agriculture and grain milling, the introduction of electricity-powered milling machines can significantly improve efficiency.”