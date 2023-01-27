Schneider Electric reaffirms leadership in microgrid, sustainable energy

Digital energy multinational, Schneider Electric, has affirmed its leadership commitment on sustainable approach to providing resilient and clean energy.

According to a statement issued by the communication unit of the organisation, Schneider Electric Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, commended how industry experts, through software and technologies, are making the digital, electric world a reality.

He underscored the need for organisations across the world to accelerate digital transformation by choosing right technologies to achieve a wide range of sustainability goals, like microgrids.

Speaking with journalists at the Innovation Summit, held in Maryland, U.S., on Schneider’s aim for upscaling the energy world, Microgrids Expert, Schneider Electric, Teina Teibowei, mentioned that carbon emissions from the power sector in Nigeria reached around 11.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2020.

She stated that existing technologies could reduce these emissions by 70 per cent and engineer a healthier energy world for humans across the world. Microgrids are self-contained electrical networks that draw from on-site energy sources and can operate independently of the grid.

Read also: Fidelity Bank wins Best SME Bank in Nigeria at Global Banking & Finance Awards

They offer straightforward solutions for elevating energy resilience and clean energy. Thus, they are a key 21st century solution for powering 21st century technologies.

According to, Babajide Ogunlesi, Regional Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, “the use of microgrid is participating in the resolution of the energy challenge in Nigeria by paving a sustainable path to electrification, as well as providing innovative energy solutions to drive cost-efficiency for homes and organisations.”

He also mentioned a key point to note when building a microgrid, which is to start with a right-sized microgrid design to optimise cost efficiencies, as there is no one-size-fits-all microgrid.

“It is essential to right-size at the design phase of the microgrid for it to deliver measurable energy-cost efficiency. Factors to consider are the specific load to power, the load requirements at any given time, and the demand sources. Taking the time to design the solution properly avoids ending up with an under or over-sized microgrid. The goal is to tailor a solution that is just right for the user’s energy needs,” he said.