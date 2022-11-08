SBI workshop focuses on blockchain era

The SBI Media Workshop has said it will be riding on the idea of blockchain for the third edition in its series, which has been scheduled to hold on December 3, 2022 in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement by SBI Media, statistically, cryptocurrency is the biggest use case of blockchain technology.

This year, CEO of SBI Media, Rotimi Bankole and his team said they have scoped the industry and the economy, and determined that the theme for this year, Media in the Blockchain Era, is a possible game changer that participants need to be equipped for.

“It is projected that blockchain technology will boost the share of revenue captured by content creators and producers by providing innovative mechanisms for ownership and monetisation. Hence, drawing from our last edition where we guided participants to make the switch to video, it is imperative that we further equip young media entrepreneurs and professionals with the knowledge and skills to take advantage of the revolutionary outcomes that blockchain technology promises for this sector,” said Bankole.

He further expressed his belief that, across the media industry, many companies and clients might struggle to identify and adapt to this new age of digital transformation, and stressed that SBI Media Workshop will perhaps be one of the first platforms in Nigeria to train participants in the area.

“This edition of SBI Media Workshop,” said Bankole, “will focus on three broad areas: the interface between blockchain technology and media; the future of payments, digital media, and blockchain; and entrepreneurship opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem.”

Whilst the organisers promised to reveal the line-up of facilitators for this year’s event, Bankole, has announced that there will be more interactions amongst participants via additional fireside chats. “Aside from these benefits on offer at the Workshop, a grant of N2 million in BNB will be distributed among participants who generate the most feasible ideas in the course of the Workshop,” said Bankole.