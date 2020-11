Sahara Energy Resources International Pte Limited, Geneva, has announced the appointment of Nicolas Mignot as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s global growth and expansion strategy. The appointment takes effect from January 4, 2021. Mignot will oversee Sahara Energy’s overarching finance architecture and operations as the firm continues to extend its competitiveness…

