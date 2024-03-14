SACHO appoints Olugbenga Adegbesan as new executive director

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SACHO), an airport and aviation company, has announced the appointment of Olugbenga Adegbesan as its new executive director of finance and administration.

According to a statement, Adegbesan is an accomplished accounting and finance professional with over 30 years of qualifications and a career.

His career commenced with a Bachelor’s degree (Hons) in Accounting from the University of Ilorin in 1989, followed by an MBA in finance from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in 2008.

“He is a fellow in professional bodies such as the fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management,” the statement said.

It added that he owned Certifications of Chartered certified Forensic investigator and chartered certified Forensic accountant which attests to his commitment to continuous learning and development.