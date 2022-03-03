Russia – Ukraine conflict: MTN offers free calls to Ukraine

MTN says it will be offering free international calls and SMS to all existing prepaid and postpaid customers to and from Ukraine due to the crisis.

The company in its statement noted that each active MTN subscriber will receive 30 mins of free voice calls and 50 free SMS to Ukraine which will be valid till March 31, 2022.

The statement indicated that concerns regarding connection issues have been addressed as the company has commenced the implementation of surefire measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

The statement read, “We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experienced challenges to contact their loved ones. As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends.

All of our customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine. This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need.

“We’ve worked closely with our industry body GSMA to make the connection easier. Whilst MTN does not have operations in Ukraine, we have heeded the call to remain responsive to our customers in their time of need.”