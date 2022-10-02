RIF Trust partners Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker, others to debut its ‘hello to freedom’ campaign

A leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, is collaborating with Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu in a new #HelloToFreedom campaign, as part of efforts to boost entrepreneurs access to more opportunities globally.

The unveiling of Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu for the campaign follows the successful business operations of RIF Trust in the Nigerian market for over a year. The announcement was made on the 27th of September 2022 on RIF Trust’s official social media platforms with a kick-off video.

Speaking on the collaboration, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Osa Seven, Tania Omotayo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Arese Ugwu on this new campaign because they have first-hand experience as Nigerians that need global mobility and access in all their respective industries.

“With their unique individual talents, Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are prime examples of leaders in the Nigerian creative and entertainment space today. With this new campaign, we have reaffirmed our commitment to providing Nigerians with second citizenship that improves their quality of life and enhances their ability to access more opportunities globally.”

As the leading Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, I want to encourage entrepreneurs and individuals who believe they can take on the world to say Hello to Freedom with RIF Trust,” he added.

Osa, Tania, Stephanie and Arese are promoting RIF Trust’s core messages of, Hello to Freedom and S.M.I.L.E. (Security and Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education).

RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, assist individuals in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options, visit hellotofreedom.com. For more information on this collaboration, connect with @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 22 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA.