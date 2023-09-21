Recycling tops agenda as Coca-Cola, Spearhead Pursuit mark World Clean Up Day

Coca-Cola has stated that recycling will top its agenda in celebration of this year’s World Cleanup Day.

Coca-Cola made this known through a statement available to BusinessDay, saying that this year’s celebration shows its commitment to fostering a “World Without Waste” while rallying communities for a greener planet.

The global beverage company added that this year’s celebration will see them join forces with implementation partners, such as Spearhead, FABE International Foundation, and Growing Business Foundation (GBF), to kickstart strategic cleanup and environmental awareness.

World Cleanup Day is a special day that happens every year on September 16. It’s known worldwide, and it’s all about showing how important it is to take care of our environment.

People from all around the world come together on this day to clean up trash and pollution. It’s a way of saying that we all need to work together to make sure our planet stays healthy for our kids and grandkids.

Under the banner of “Celebrate the Earth,” this year’s theme emphasises the importance of post-consumer packaging recovery, emissions reduction, and the promotion of recycling initiatives aimed at creating a cleaner and more sustainable world.

Coca-Cola said that it is at the forefront of both local and international efforts to make a lasting impact on the communities where the company operates.

To mark World Cleanup Day 2023, FABE International Foundation, through its TidyNigeria initiative, embarked on a mission to engage communities and raise awareness about domestic waste segregation as a catalyst for sustainable solid waste management practices.

This initiative spanned across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States and resulted in the impressive recovery of 400 kilogrammes of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) with the help of 83 dedicated volunteers. Additionally, over the past 11 months, a staggering 507.3 tonnes of waste have been salvaged through the project.

Read also:Coca-Cola System, partners take action against waste in cleanup exercise

Simultaneously, the Growing Business Foundation (GBF), a partner responsible for implementing the Empowering Collectors Initiative, funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation, collaborated with the Onigbongbo Local Government through its Community Development Service (CDS) Sanitation Group, a division of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Together, they organised cleanup initiatives in the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area. This pioneering effort not only championed environmental cleanliness but also launched an educational campaign highlighting the pivotal roles of recycling and plastic collection in environmental conservation and sustainable business practices.

Coca-Cola’s commitment to World Cleanup Day underscores its dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and communities while working towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

Reflecting on the profound significance of World Cleanup Day, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, accentuated the importance of joining forces to foster a cleaner, greener world.

“We are unwavering in our belief that even small measures can produce monumental changes. The expedition towards a more sustainable future starts with our commitment to uphold a clean environment, and World Cleanup Day offers an optimal platform for global collaboration to drive tangible change. Our aspiration is to inspire a culture of responsible waste management and reaffirm everyone’s part in safeguarding our planet for posterity,” she affirmed.