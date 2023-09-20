Recyclers get new executive committee

The Recyclers Association of Nigeria (RAN) has inaugurated a new executive committee to manage its affairs for the next two years.

After a keenly contested election, the following emerged members of the new executive committee: Rita Idehai, president; Harold Okonoboh, deputy president; Victor Okunola, general secretary;

Feyikemi Egbeyemi, assistant secretary general; and Olawale Olanihun, Financial Secretary.

Others are Oluwatobi Adebayo-Williams, provost; Idu Okeahialam, public & social relations officer; Hadiza Nasiru, north east regional coordinator; Chioma Ukonu, south east regional co-ordinator and Babatunde Adebayo, South West regional coordinator.

Speaking during the inauguration, Idehai pledged to sustain the ideals of the Association and reinforce the efforts of the past executives.

Read also: Recycling alliance, Lagos State Government tackle packaging waste pollution

She said: “We appreciate your leadership throughout the founding years of the Association and we do not take it for granted.

“With the baton having passed to us, we promise to drive the Association to forward and enable inclusive growth for all.

“We know that it’s a giant feat, and we will be coming to you every now and then for advice and guidance.”

On her part, Okeahialam reiterated the commitment of the Association to promoting sustainability and a plastic-free society, adding that ethical conduct among its members, driven by global best practice, would underscore the activities of the Association moving forward.

It will be recalled that RAN was inaugurated on November 3, 2018 following its incorporation by the Corporate Affairs Commission on May 17, 2018.

The association seeks to increase the awareness of proper waste management, waste recycling within the community and an avenue to strengthen cooperation within its members in the promotion of a circular.